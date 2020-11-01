Mad River Investors Lowers Position in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC)

Mad River Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group accounts for about 6.0% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.58% of Associated Capital Group worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $717.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.26. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AC shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.