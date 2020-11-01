Insider Buying: Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Buys $25,450.00 in Stock

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.80.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.