Insider Buying: Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Buys $25,450.00 in Stock

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

