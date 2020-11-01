H Randolph Holder, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

