Mad River Investors Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mad River Investors decreased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises approximately 1.0% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

