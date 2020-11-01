Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 414,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000.

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

