Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

