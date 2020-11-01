General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

