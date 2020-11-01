Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 2.12% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 452,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.46 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.