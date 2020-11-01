The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lifted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. The Unilever Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

