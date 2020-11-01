Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $159.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mad River Investors Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A
Mad River Investors Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 414,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 414,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Oracle Co.
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Oracle Co.
General Dynamics Co. Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC
General Dynamics Co. Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
The Unilever Group Stock Position Lifted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC
The Unilever Group Stock Position Lifted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report