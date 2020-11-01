Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $159.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

