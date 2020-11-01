Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 1,453 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NVS opened at $78.08 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

