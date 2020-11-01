Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $116.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04.

