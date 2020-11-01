Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $115.77 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 124,399 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $115,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.