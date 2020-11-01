Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 562,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,510,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE opened at $7.42 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

