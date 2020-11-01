Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.