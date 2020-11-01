NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 2.17% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $94,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 42.8% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 517.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.98%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

