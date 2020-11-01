Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $61.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.