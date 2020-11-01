Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $81.80 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374,046 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $81,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $78.50 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

