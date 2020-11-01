Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929,473 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.24% of MetLife worth $79,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of MET stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.