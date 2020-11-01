Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,041,000 after buying an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $116.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

