Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,304 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Linde worth $159,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Linde by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,160,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Linde by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $220.34 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.40. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

