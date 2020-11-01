McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in McKesson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $147.49 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

