Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $97.09 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.81% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $97,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

