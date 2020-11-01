Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 380,214 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380,214 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $138,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

