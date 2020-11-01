Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE COP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

