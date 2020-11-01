Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 845,976 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,976 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global comprises 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $81,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 168.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SERV. ValuEngine raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of SERV opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Terminix Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

