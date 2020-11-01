The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €66.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €47.17 ($55.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.65.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

