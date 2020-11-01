Jean Michel Valette Sells 500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.94, for a total value of $530,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,643,770.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Michel Valette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,039.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.16.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

