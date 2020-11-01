Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.46 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.