Barclays Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €85.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.69 ($126.70).

FRA SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.20. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

