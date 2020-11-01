Barclays Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €85.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.69 ($126.70).

FRA SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.20. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

