Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Director Robert W. Decherd Acquires 3,000 Shares

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
KMB opened at $132.59 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
