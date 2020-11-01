Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Director Robert W. Decherd Acquires 3,000 Shares

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KMB opened at $132.59 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

