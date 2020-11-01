Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

ETR:1COV opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.30. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €47.17 ($55.49).

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

