Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to “Hold”

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE AKR opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $804.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

