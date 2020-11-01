Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €113.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

SY1 stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.20.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

