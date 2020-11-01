Nord/LB Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.20. Symrise AG has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

