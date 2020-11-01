Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)’s (DB1) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €146.37 and its 200 day moving average is €151.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

