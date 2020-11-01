Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 977,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.