Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 35,932 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $32.62 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

