Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.81. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

