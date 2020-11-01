Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

