Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.73 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 79.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.0% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $159.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.