Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,811 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

