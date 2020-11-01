Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,556 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 3,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Zvi Krieger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,548 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:ORA opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.