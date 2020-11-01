Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,072 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

