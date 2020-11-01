Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,971 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT comprises approximately 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 1.66% of Global Medical REIT worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 150,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of GMRE opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

