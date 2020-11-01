276,520 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,000. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $78.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

