Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,472 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,193,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 242.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.79. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

