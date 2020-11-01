Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $501.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

