Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

