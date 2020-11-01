Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $42.79 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,462 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 1.38% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $71.83 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.